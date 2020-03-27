Two powerful, stylish cars line up, but which one wins?
The Mercedes-AMG GT S is an incredibly powerful gas-powered coupe. It's expensive too, but can it beat the Tesla Model S P100D in a drag race? There's only one way to find out and that's by putting them head-to-head at the drag strip. Does electric again prevail? Or is this mighty Merc just too much to conquer?
The Model S P100D doesn't often lose in these types of races. Indeed, this version of the Model S is one of the quickest 0-60 MPH cars on the planet, so it's a given it will almost always get the jump off the line. However, drag races like this favor powerful gasoline cars closer to the end of the quarter-mile when the Tesla typically begins to run out of steam. So, can this Mercedes-AMG GT S catch the Tesla at the end?
Some important specs for the two cars are provided in the video description below. However, we'd like to point out pricing here. The Model S P100D checks in at about $100,000, whereas this Mercedes-AMG GT S will set you back more like $150,000.
Video description via Talking Torque on YouTube:
Race time: Tesla Model S P100D (AWD) against the Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe (RWD)!
The Tesla takes off the line quite well as expected, with the AMG lacking traction off the line. A longer runway and the result might have been different. See the difference that electric and AWD makes off the line. Enjoy!
Tesla stats: 100kWh battery = 451kW power/931Nm (in Ludicrous mode)
AMG stats: 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 = 384kW/670Nm
