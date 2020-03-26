This video captures the moment when a Tesla Model S was cut off by another car. The Model S driver reacted immediately to swerve and avoid the crash. The owner of the Tesla credits the car's amazing capabilities for avoidance in this potential wreck.

In watching the video (flip forward to around 25 seconds) you'll see a car merge onto the roadway upon which the Model S is driving down. A few seconds later, the car mostly disappears from sight.

However, as soon as the Model S draws near, the car swerves over solid lines in an attempt to merge onto an exit. That's when the Model S drive reacts to avoid impact.

The driver of the Model S P100D credits the car's handling and tires for being able to swerve so quickly without any loss of control. The low center of gravity due to the battery pack likely helps in scenarios such as this too.

Have a look at the video and see how stable the Model S remains even when jerked around a bit.

Video description via Wisam Al-Rawi on YouTube: