100 MG ZS EV to be deployed to ensure that key National Health Service workers can travel safely.

Manufacturers around the world are often trying to help society seriously affected by the coronavirus outbreak. MG (part of SAIC) is not an exception.

The British brand announced up to 100 all-electric MG ZS EV will be available for the National Health Service (NHS) agencies across the UK for free for up to six months.

The first batch of six cars was already deployed.

"The cars will be supplied via MG’s nationwide dealer network for up to six months, completely free of charge, to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19. By providing additional transport capacity with low running costs to the NHS, MG and its dealers are doing their bit to support the national effort in these unprecedented times. The first six cars have already been supplied to Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust by MG dealer Chorley Group."

The UK is currently the 10th country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (over 8,000):

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said:

“As a proud British brand, MG is more than just a car manufacturer. Together with our dealer network, we want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time. By providing 100 electric cars to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need. It’s also our way of saying thank you to those selfless people who work so hard to keep us all safe”.

