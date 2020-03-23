The Hino Profia FR1AWHG truck will get Toyota's latest fuel cell stacks and 70MPa hydrogen tanks to drive electric 600 km (373 miles).
Toyota announced that together with its commercial vehicle subsidiary Hino Motors, it will jointly develop a heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck.
The vehicle will be based on modified Hino Profia FR1AWHG and two of the Toyota's latest fuel cell stacks, borrowed from the next-gen Mirai. The target range for the 25t truck is about 600 km (373 miles).
The Japanese manufacturer is totally convinced that hydrogen trucks are the right branch of electrification for the heavy-duty trucks used for highway transportation:
"For the electrification of commercial vehicles, the optimum powertrain must be adopted to ensure both outstanding environmental performance and just-right practicality as a business vehicle in terms of cruising range, load capacity, and other aspects depending on the usage. Heavy-duty trucks are typically used for highway transportation; therefore, they are required to have sufficient cruising range and load capacity as well as fast refueling capability. For this reason, fuel cell vehicles that run on hydrogen with its higher energy density are considered effective."
For comparison, the new version of the hydrogen Toyota Mirai passenger car is expected to have a range of 400 miles (640 km).
More about the truck:
"The heavy-duty fuel cell truck in this joint development project is based on Hino Profia, and is being developed taking maximum advantage of the technologies both Toyota and Hino have cultivated over the years. The chassis is specially designed with the optimum packaging for a fuel cell vehicle, and steps are being taken through comprehensive weight reduction to ensure a sufficient load capacity. The powertrain is equipped with two Toyota fuel cell stacks that have been newly developed for Toyota's next Mirai and includes vehicle driving control that applies heavy-duty hybrid vehicle technologies, developed by Hino. Also, cruising range will be set at approximately 600 km, aiming to meet high standards in both environmental performance and practicality as a commercial vehicle."
For referenceVehicle outline
Vehicle Base model Hino Profia FR1AWHG Length / width / height 11,990 / 2,490 / 3,780 mm Total vehicle weight 25 t FC stack Name (type) Toyota FC Stack (Polymer electrolyte fuel cell) Motor Type AC synchronous High-pressure hydrogen tank Developing a new large capacity high pressure (70MPa) hydrogen tank Battery Type Lithium ion battery Cruising range (proposed) Approx. 600 kmin integrated city and highway driving cycle; Toyota and Hino internal measurements
Toyota and Hino to Jointly Develop Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck
Hino Motors, Ltd.
Toyota City, Japan, March 23, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) have agreed to jointly develop a heavy-duty fuel cell truck, and to proceed with initiatives toward its practical use through verification tests and other means.
Toyota and Hino are determined to take proactive action toward resolving global environmental issues as one of the most important corporate tasks. The two companies have declared ambitious goals to reduce CO2 emissions by 2050*1 and are developing electric vehicle technologies for widespread use in society. In order to achieve further reductions in CO2 emissions, major improvements will be required in the environmental performance of heavy-duty trucks, which account for about 60 percent of the total CO2 emissions from commercial vehicles in Japan*2.
Toyota and Hino have positioned hydrogen as an important energy source for the future and have worked together on developing technologies and spreading and innovating fuel cell vehicles for over fifteen years since their joint demonstration trials of the fuel cell bus in 2003. Going forward, Toyota and Hino will further strengthen its partnership and accelerate efforts toward the realization of a hydrogen society.
*1 Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
Established in 2015, of which one part is the New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge, through which Toyota aims to cut its average carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles by 90 percent (compared to 2010 levels).
Hino Environmental Challenge 2050
Established in 2017, of which one part is the New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge, through which Hino aims to cut its average carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles by 90 percent (compared to 2013 levels).
*2 Trucks and buses with gross vehicle weight of over 3.5 tons; Hino internal research, as of February 2020