We have told you more than once that the Tesla Model Y is a pleasantly deceiving car. It may look like a Model 3 on steroids, but it is way more than that. It promises to make revolutionary use of cast parts and also to reduce the need for wiring harnesses drastically. The Two Bit Da Vinci YouTube channel agrees with that and has highlighted those aspects in a very nice video that deserves your attention.

Ricky, the video presenter, gets the help of Anthony Smith, an industrial designer. Smith shows an interesting video of a die-cast machine and remembers the one Peter Thompson made a while ago about the cast parts on the Model Y.

The Model Y also has a groundbreaking electric system. It was shown in patents, and it promises to make the car much lighter than similar vehicles. This is also the explanation for switching from 12V to 48 V. Mass reduction, as you are probably aware, is one of the three pillars for lower energy consumption – whether using fuel or electricity.

All those improvements may one day help Tesla vehicles to be produced in a totally automated way. That was the plan for the Model 3, but it was not designed to allow that. The Model Y may be the best answer to that plan, which makes it one of the most relevant cars in the latest years. Until the Tesla Cybertruck arrives: the electric pickup truck also has its share of innovations, such as the stressed-skin structure, and we can’t wait to see them in action.

