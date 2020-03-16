Electric New Flyer Buses Coming To Oregon

The Lane Transit District (LTD) from Eugene-Springfield, Oregon this month ordered its first eleven 40-foot New Flyer's Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric buses and seven ABB depot chargers.

The new EVs will replace aging diesel buses in the LTD fleet, which means significantly lower emission and probably also improved reliability.

The total cost of the buses (probably including chargers) is over $10.6 million (almost a million per vehicle), but LTD managed to secure a federal grant to lighten the expense.

"The 11 battery-electric buses are being paid for with money from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No-Emission fund, and LTD general funds. Cost of the 11 battery-electric bus order is $10,624,723.89. LTD expects the first of the 11 New Flyer battery-electric buses to begin arriving in November 2020 with the order completely filled by summer 2021."

Carl Yeh, president of the LTD Board of Directors said:

“The 11 battery-electric buses from New Flyer will replace aging diesel buses in the LTD fleet. This is an opportunity for LTD to reduce the carbon emissions its fleet emits into the environment and support the communities’ commitment to combat global warming.”

Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer said: “It is clear the Lane Transit District is a visionary in the evolution to sustainable mobility operations and community connectedness. We commend the LTD team for its steadfast focus on making zero-emission goals a reality, and look forward to supporting them in reducing carbon emissions while providing cleaner, more efficient, and connected mobility to Lane County residents.”