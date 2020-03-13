The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai has resumed operation on February 10, after an extended break, caused by the coronavirus-outbreak in China.

Production and construction of additional facilities are progressing gradually, but here we take a look at what actions were taken to eliminate the risk.

The video, posted by Jason Yang, was recorded inside the plant on February 20. Today, the situation is probably better.

As we can see, there was a comprehensive system of sterilization, disinfection, checking body temperature, masks, interval seats/spaces between employees and separate accommodations.

Hopefully, the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 production ramp-up will continue smoothly now towards five-digits a month.