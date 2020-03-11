Tesla's milestone of 1,000,000 cars produced since inception, announced by Elon Musk on March 10, 2020, enables us to estimate what to expect from the first quarter of 2020.

Taking into consideration cumulative production of about 919,500 electric cars as of the end of 2019, including: Model S/Model X (459,061), Model 3 (457,963), and the first-generation Tesla Roadster (some 2,450), Tesla produced about 80,500 cars in Q1 2020 through the end of March 10.

With 20 days to go, at an average daily output of 1,150 cars, there should be no problem reaching 103,500.

As the Tesla Gigafactory 3 is ramping-up after an extended break, the production output might be even higher than that.

Anyways, it should be another quarter of healthy growth year-over-year, compared to the production of 77,100 cars in Q1 2019 - especially while the automotive market is struggling.

In terms of deliveries, 100,000 cars is still possible.

We also remember that there is one more milestone just around the corner - the Tesla Model 3 should become the world's top-selling EV of all time - cumulatively. The Nissan LEAF was at over 450,000 as of January 20, 2020.