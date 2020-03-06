Tesla's Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to address questions surrounding the automaker's futuristic Cybertruck. The Tesla CEO noted that the production version of the Cybertruck has a slightly different width than the prototype — it will be reduced from 84" (2,134 mm) to 82" (2,083 mm). But that's not all he had to say.

Above: Tesla Cybertruck clay model at the Tesla Design Center, Hawthorne, California (Source: Galileo Russel Hyperchange TV).

According to Elon Musk, 'active ride-height & active damping' features will be a game-changer — smart air suspension will be standard on all variants of the Cybertruck and it looks like these features will most likely make it to production. He also hinted that the upper 'laser blade light' will be standard on all variants.

There was another hint in Musk's tweet. He mentioned the Cybertruck's 'looks' in the present tense 'it is slightly better' — he did not say, 'it will be slightly better' suggesting that the production-intent Cybertruck is almost ready as the automaker intends to bring it to production next year. Granted, things might get a bit delayed if the company decides to produce it at Gigafactory Texas.

When asked if the Cybertruck will have a real-time towing/payload calculator, Musk tweeted:

Looks like the Tesla Cybertruck still has some surprises yet to be revealed, especially on the software and technology side of the equation. There's plenty more disruption coming to the electric pickup segment than most anticipate.

After all, based on recent estimates, Tesla could have more than 535,000 pre-orders in the bag. Cybertruck could leave Model 3 reservation numbers in the dust. Hey... even the Hot Wheels Cybertruck is already sold out!

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on X Auto.