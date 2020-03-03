In spite of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show closing its doors for the press and public, manufacturers are still goin ahead to reveal the models they were planning to premiere. One of the most important of the entire auto show, at least on the EV scene, is the BMW Concept i4, the close-to-production design study that previews next year’s series model.

It will be a sleek and sporty looking fastback, with short overhangs and a long hood. The greenhouse appears to be pushed way back, so the rear deck lid is short, making the i4 look quite unique. As with other BMW EVs, it has blue exterior details to mark it out as one of the Bavarian automaker’s all-electric offerings.

And while BMW doesn’t directly state it in its press blurb, this is pretty much what the production model will look like. The headlights will definitely be different, and you can check them out in our spy photos, along with the rear lights.

What we can’t be sure about is whether or not the dramatic rear bumper with integrated diffuser will make it to production - it looks like it was designed with aerodynamics in mind, but if it did make production, it would be one of the most daring rear bumpers of any car.

The location of the charge port is also of interest. Since this i4 is essentially the all-electric version of the next 4 Series Gran Coupe, the charge port is exactly where you’d find the fuel tank cap, on the right rear fender - this may make it a bit tricky to position the car at some fast charging stations, although it will definitely not be a major issue.

The i4 Concept’s interior definitely deserves some attention too. While clearly a BMW interior, it has several unique features not seen on any of their other cars. Firstly, it debuts the curved panel that integrates both the digital gauge cluster and the infotainment screen - this is like the setup that Mercedes-Benz uses, only here both displays are curved.

BMW also appears to have done away with physical controls for the climate settings. All the concept has is what appear to be touch-sensitive controls for the front and rear defog right next to the hazard lights.

It also has to be said its steering wheel looks really good, and we hope it makes it into the production model. It goes really well with the whole design of the car and if it did make production, it would be one of the most striking helms in the industry.

Keep in mind that the interior will retain most of the concept’s layout, although it may be toned down in some areas. Materials most likely won’t be the same, so it will look a bit closer to interiors in the rest of the BMW lineup.

Regarding the powertrain, BMW has confirmed the information that was already out there about the i4. It has a WLTP range of up to 600 km (373 miles) thanks to an 80 kWh battery pack which, according to the manufacturer weighs 550 kilograms (1,212 pounds).

The sprint from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes “approximately 4 seconds,” while its top speed will be “over 200 km/h” (124 miles). It’s powered by a single 530 PS (522 horsepower) electric motor that powers the rear wheels.

The vehicle will have three distinct driving modes: Core, Sport and Efficient. All three get unique widgets and graphics that correspond with their different purposes. Core, for instance, “introduces the driver’s area to an updated interpretation of the four “widgets” familiar from the display concept of existing models.”

In Sport mode, “the widgets come closer together and create a focussed view. Sideways movements behind the zones are used to show how tight the next corner is, facilitating anticipatory driving. This form of content presentation also allows effective peripheral viewing. The right-hand area of the display shows specific functions in a similar way to BMW M’s lap timer app.”

Finally, Efficient mode “debuts an Assisted Driving View, which shows the driver what the car’s sensors are detecting. This Experience Mode opens up deeper insights into the car’s technology, such as how it communicates with its surroundings. In the BMW Concept i4, the focus here is on anticipatory and efficient driving, and key information for efficient driving is incorporated.” The sound emitted by the i4 will also change based on whichever driving mode is selected.

Gallery: 2020 BMW Concept i4

66 Photos

BMW will launch the production i4 sometime in 2021 as the second all-electric model from its core range, after the iX3 which is set do officially debut this year. It’s also worth noting that it’s slightly ironic that the automaker is debuting its huge new 4 Series grille on an all-electric car where it serves no functional purpose other than hiding some sensors.