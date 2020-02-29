Border patrol dogs are work dogs, but there's still no excuse for cruelty towards these pets. This TeslaCam video captures the dog handler's cruel act.

The footage was captured by a Tesla at the border crossing in Yuma, Arizona. What it appears to show is that the dog ventures out a bit into the lane of car travel. The handler is having some difficulty getting the dog out of the way, so he/she uses the leash to literally lift the dog off the ground and swing it back out of the car lane.

Basically, the dog's entire weight, plus some more due to the swing action, is placed onto the dog's collar (essentially choking it momentarily) just to get the dog to comply and move to where the handler wants it to. This is not an acceptable treatment of an animal.

The uploader of the video was rightfully appalled to see this and says that this will be reported to the proper authorities. We do hope this gets dealt with properly as this is no way to treat a dog, working or otherwise.

Video description via S B on YouTube: