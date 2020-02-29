This one isn't easy to watch and it's heartbreaking to see a dog treated in such a way.
Border patrol dogs are work dogs, but there's still no excuse for cruelty towards these pets. This TeslaCam video captures the dog handler's cruel act.
The footage was captured by a Tesla at the border crossing in Yuma, Arizona. What it appears to show is that the dog ventures out a bit into the lane of car travel. The handler is having some difficulty getting the dog out of the way, so he/she uses the leash to literally lift the dog off the ground and swing it back out of the car lane.
Basically, the dog's entire weight, plus some more due to the swing action, is placed onto the dog's collar (essentially choking it momentarily) just to get the dog to comply and move to where the handler wants it to. This is not an acceptable treatment of an animal.
The uploader of the video was rightfully appalled to see this and says that this will be reported to the proper authorities. We do hope this gets dealt with properly as this is no way to treat a dog, working or otherwise.
Video description via S B on YouTube:
Tesla Cam Footage of Cruelty
I am beside myself with anger of what I witnessed and grateful for my car-cam to share it.
This was recorded yesterday as Bob and I were passing through Border Patrol in Yuma, AZ.
Once I pulled up I asked why he did what he did to the dog. He did not answer and just rushed me on.
Immediately I saved the recording so once I find out who I can complain to I will share it. I have another view with the jerks face saved as well. This person deserves to be disciplined as well as the two guys in the booth smiling at my bewildered look.
I hate animal abusers with a passion!!!