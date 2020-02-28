You may know about Vintage Air as the company Jay Leno always promotes when mentions adding air conditioning to classic cars that didn’t have it from the factory. Well, now the company has been was asked to help out Electric GT (EGT) with their 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser F40 electric conversion project.

This all-electric FJ40 is bound for a customer in the Caribbean islands, so it needed air-con. Fitting it and making it work was not as simple as putting air-con on an internal combustion engine, which is why Vintage Air was brought in to provide assistance.

Where this solution for EGT’s crate motor differs is in the fact that it utilizes an electric compressor instead of a belt-driven compressor like you would find on a gasoline or diesel engine.

But aside from this FJ40 getting air conditioning, we’re also interested in how the crate motor works with it, especially since we don’t remember one of these classic off-road Toyotas being converted. What makes this conversion even more interesting is that it retains the old school three-speed manual transmission, and all the rest of the drivetrain including factory differentials.

It apparently has a 36 kWh battery pack made from Tesla cells that’s good for a maximum range of somewhere between 75 and 95 miles.