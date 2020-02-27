There is no sense in creating an expensive prototype just for a demonstration unless you are a car manufacturer. Sony does not fit the description – at least not yet. The Japanese company has already tried to deny it will sell an electric car despite presenting the Vision-S at the CES. It also stated the next mega-trend would be mobility. Yet, it will not sell an EV. The latest act in this tell-me-another play is the video above, which shows the Vision-S where it will be produced: Graz, in Austria. Oops...

Gallery: Check Sony's Vision-S Concept At The 2020 CES

23 Photos

That is where Magna International built the prototype, which is 192.9 in (4,90 m) long, 74,8 in (1,90 m) wide. Its two electric motors give it 544 hp, and the undisclosed battery pack makes it weigh 5,181 lbs (2,350 kg). The Vision-S can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.8 s, and it has a top speed of 149 mph (240 km/h).

Both on the video description and the page it points to, this is the message Sony left:

“After CES 2020, ‘VISION-S Prototype’ was transported from Las Vegas to the development center in Graz, Austria, where joint development efforts are underway together with partner companies such as Magna Steyr to prepare the prototype for test drives on public roads during FY2020.”

At least Sony has not denied its production plans for the EV in this text. Magna already said it could build anything to anyone at any time. Both companies are joining “development efforts.” Why would it be necessary to develop a prototype that was meant solely for a CES demonstration? Why make test drives on public roads with it instead of using it as a massive and expensive paperweight?

If Sony denies one more time it intends to sell an EV, it will probably have to call Santa Claus to announce that. With the Easter Bunny as a trustworthy witness. Meanwhile, check the Vision-S in multiple color options. It may come in handy someday.

Source: Sony