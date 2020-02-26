It's just plain crazy to see this driver's ridiculously rude and unsafe choices. As you can see in the Tesla dashcam video, not only does he pull out in front of oncoming traffic, but then he stops his car in the middle of both lanes, essentially blocking traffic in both directions. Then, he proceeds to do several donuts while the traffic waits.

The worst part about this whole situation is it happens in a residential neighborhood, with homes close by and the potential for children and other pedestrians to be present. Not to mention the clouds of smoke, the terrible smell, and the fresh rubber tracks left all over the road.

Fortunately, it's clear that multiple people witnessed this sorry display. Moreover, since it was caught on TeslaCam, there's a good chance the authorities will have enough information to press charges against the criminal.

Video Description via TelsaTaxi-com-au QLD-Manager on YouTube:

TeslaCam records idiot doing donuts in QLD Australia