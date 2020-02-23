Since the Porsche Taycan first debuted, there has been a barrage of questions raised about various aspects of the all-electric sports car. For a while, it was left to sites like InsideEVs to seek out answers for your burning Taycan questions (no, not that burning Taycan), but now the automaker has stepped up to the plate and published the first in a series of videos (above) to give quality responses to your queries.

The footage starts rolling with introductions of our hosts: YouTuber Alex Bangula and Porsche's Andreas Becker. After a few quick edits previewing the responses to come, we get down to business. First up? What's the deal with naming an electric vehicle a "Turbo?"

The top trim level for this sports sedan (so far, at least) is the Taycan Turbo S and including the "T" word, synonymous with increasing performance in internal-combustion engines, has been controversial from the start. While its use didn't especially bother this writer, I have a vivid memory of the 2-hour bus ride from its debut at Niagra Falls, Ontario to the airport. As the southern Canadian scenery flowed past the window, the soundtrack of the trip was an impassioned monologue – nay, irascible rant – of a journalist outraged that Porsche had deigned to step outside conventional boundaries for this sobriquet. Here, Porsche once again explains the term is meant to describe a performance level and not mechanical equipment.

The next question concerns the sound of the car makes. Not noises heard by inevitably envious bystanders, but rather those experienced by the lucky few that might find themselves in the luxo-sporty cabin. You see, while in sport plus mode, occupants are treated to an enhanced version of the natural sounds of the drivetrain. As our hosts explain, though it is still piped in, it has a note of authenticity.

The third question is a bit of a fun one for laughs, but the fourth is a solid heads up looking for something sporty and electric but in a crossover sort of shape. Answering what comes next for Porsche EV-wise, we're told the Macan.

We're looking forward to the next video in this series, when hopefully we'll see some more challenging questions (and their answers). In the meantime, check out the video above. There is a handy timestamp guide for each question from the video description which you can find below.

