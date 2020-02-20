Hide press release Show press release

FAST EV LIGHTNING RUN



CANADA’S FIRST COAST-TO-COAST NONSTOP ELECTRIC VEHICLE ROAD TRIP​

A duo of drivers will drive a Tesla Model 3 Performance from BC to Halifax, starting this Sunday, February 23, 2020 .

. The team will use an all-new Supercharging network stretching the entire length of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Fast EV Lightning Run is the first of its kind, and Ian and Trevor hope to be the first to complete this coast-to-coast all-electric drive.

Ian and Trevor are sponsored by Fast EV, a division of Fast Wheels.

Social media hashtags: #FastEVLightningRun2020 #FastEVLightningRun

Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC – On Sunday, February 23rd , 2020, two Canadians hope to make history by completing the first successful nonstop, coast-to-coast trip in an electric vehicle.



Departing from the water’s edge of the Tsawwassen reserve area in Delta, BC, the driver team (Ian Pavelko from Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC and Trevor Page of Aurora, ON) plans to take turns driving Pavelko’s Tesla Performance Model 3 day and night, all the way to the shores of the Atlantic in Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, NS. The team thinks that if all goes according to plan they can do it in about 3 days, a time that until now was nearly unthinkable for an electric vehicle.



The breakthrough that makes it all possible is Tesla’s completion of their proprietary Supercharging network along the entire length of the Trans-Canada highway, with the addition in late December of 23 new 250 kW ultra high speed charging stations between Calgary and Sudbury. The speed of these new stations is such that 50% of the Long Range Model 3’s 75 kW hour battery capacity can be added in just 15 minutes, making the required stops barely longer than adding fuel to a conventional gas powered vehicle.



Although they hope to be the first to complete the trip, they cannot claim to be the first to attempt it. That honour goes to Kevin Belanger and Don Goodeve from Victoria, BC, who set out on December 28th to complete the drive, but unfortunately had to turn back due to some weather delays.



Pavelko and Page say the main reason they want to do the trip is the same as Belanger and Goodeve: to obliterate the common misconception in Canada that electric vehicles aren’t suited to the long distances and harsh weather here.



“So many people think that EVs are limited to secondary roles as commuter cars here, and while that may have been true in the early days, the advances of the last few years have changed the segment dramatically,” says the team. “As Tesla owners and fans, as well as advocates for the entire EV movement, we’re excited to make this trip and show people in dramatic fashion how capable these cars and the charging networks that support them really are.”



Pavelko and Page will also receive help from their primary sponsor Fast EV, a division of Fast Wheels part of Fastco Canada, for whom Pavelko works as Director of Technical Services.



Fast Wheels is the first company in North America to offer an aftermarket line of alloy wheels specifically designed to maintain the efficiency of electric vehicles through the use of lightweight flow-formed construction with low drag aerodynamic design: their Fast EV wheels that is currently comprised of three EV-specific wheel designs.



Pavelko says that EV owners are often unaware that replacing the specially designed original wheels on their electric and hybrid vehicles with generic versions can have a significant effect on the vehicle’s performance, causing them to lose as much as 5% or more of their rated range.



However, the Fast EV01+ wheels featured on Pavelko’s Performance Model 3 - named “Magneto” after the famous X-men character with electromagnetic superpowers - offer the same aerodynamic improvement as Tesla’s own “Aero” wheel that is available only on the non-Performance version of the car. This will ensure that the team will be able to squeeze every last kilometer out of the car’s battery, even in the freezing temps they expect to see in the middle of the country.



These high-efficiency wheels are also available for all major makes and models of electric and hybrid vehicles.



The team plans to keep everyone updated via their Twitter accounts, and Fast Wheels will be posting updates through their Facebook and Instagram pages, as well.



For further information regarding the Fast EV Lightning Run, please contact

Miranda Lightstone, Marketing Consultant

mlightstone@fastco.ca

1.877.833.9877 ext. 285



Or contact Ian Pavelko directly for quotes/questions on Twitter @ianpavelko



To follow the Fast EV Lightning Run on social media, please like and follow these accounts

Fast Wheels IG @FastWheelsAlloy

Fast Wheels on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Fastwheelscanada/

Ian Pavelko @ianpavelko

Trevor Page @Model3Owners