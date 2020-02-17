The company tests pre-series versions of the car. The production launch is scheduled for June 2020.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) released an update about its progress on the electrification front at its Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy.
As it turns out, the production lines have been completed. Fiat is now busy with manufacturing of the pre-series prototypes of the all-new all-electric Fiat 500 - currently undergoing product and process testing.
The final version will enter series production in June 2020. See the prototype in camouflage testing at our sister site here.
The Mirafiori complex is undergoing huge metamorphosis. FCA announced installation of 15 MW of photovoltaic panels, covering 150,000 square meters.
"The installation of Solar Power Production Units at Mirafiori, consisting of a total of 120,000 square meters of photovoltaic panels mounted on building roofs and a further 30,000 covering 1,750 parking places and capable of generating up to 15 MW of electricity. This will contribute to a more than 5 kt reduction in CO2 emissions and supply sustainable energy to charge the electric models manufactured on site.
The roof top project will be implemented in partnership with Edison, while the car park project will be implemented in partnership with ENGIE. The photovoltaic panels installed by Edison will cover the historic Officine 64, 71 and 72 buildings, the Body Shop Assembly Center and the RG Center located near the Mirafiori test track. For the ENGIE project, photovoltaic panels will cover the V2G car park currently under construction at Mirafiori. The energy generated by these installations will provide FCA major benefits on the sustainability front."
Another project is installation of 850 charging points at the Turin manufacturing hub, including 750 in employee parking areas.
The related endeavour is world’s largest V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) hub with a fleet of 700 Fiat 500 BEV and capable of supplying 25 MW back to the grid.
"In collaboration with Terna, it has already presented a project for development of the world’s largest V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) hub, which will connect a fleet of 700 electric vehicles (Fiat 500 BEV) via a two-way recharging infrastructure capable of supplying 25 MW to the energy grid to balance demand during peak periods."
In October 2019, FCA announced also a €50 million battery assembly complex:
"Mirafiori Battery Hub: investment has already begun for construction of the first assembly plant which will produce the battery modules for all Maserati electric vehicles."
Besides the Fiat 500 BEV, the plant will start production of the Maserati Ghibli hybrid and is gearing up for the upcoming Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio BEVs (and ICEs).
FCA plan in Europe include:
- electrification of the product range includes the introduction of 12 electric versions of new or existing models.
- all-new Fiat 500 Electric to be produced at Mirafiori from Q2 2020 (June), initially at up to 80,000 annually
- GranTurismo and GranCabrio to be first Maserati BEVs (also produced at Mirafiori)
- Fiat Ducato Electric to be introduced in 2020
Hiring of approximately 100 specialists to cover multiple roles associated with the new product launches has already begun.
These projects are being implemented alongside enhancement of other centers of excellence present at the Turin hub focused on technology and continuous improvement of production processes. One of these is the Additive Manufacturing Center which, in support of design and engineering activities, develops the know-how and methodologies to create products through the deposition or fusion of materials layer-by-layer, without the need for stamping or tooling. Another is the World Class Manufacturing Development Center’s Academy, a training facility focused on skills development for technologies and new processes, which provides 80,000 hours of training to some 5,000 people a year.
The new sustainability projects will be rapidly integrated with the product investment plan, which is moving ahead at full speed and is set to completely transform the Turin manufacturing hub into a center of excellence in electrification at both the national and international level.
Combined, the investments already launched at the Turin manufacturing hub total approximately €2 billion and are expected to be enable a return to full employment by 2022. In the meantime, to manage the additional requirements associated with the new product launches, FCA has begun the hiring process for approximately 100 trained specialists.
Pietro Gorlier, COO for FCA’s EMEA Region said: “The new sustainability-focused projects announced today, together with the operational milestones already achieved, demonstrate how FCA is continuing to strengthen its activities, with the contribution of its people and its centers of excellence. With a series of new product launches and these innovative electrification-related projects, 2020 will be an incredibly important year for the Group’s future.”