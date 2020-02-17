Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) released an update about its progress on the electrification front at its Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy.

As it turns out, the production lines have been completed. Fiat is now busy with manufacturing of the pre-series prototypes of the all-new all-electric Fiat 500 - currently undergoing product and process testing.

The final version will enter series production in June 2020. See the prototype in camouflage testing at our sister site here.

The Mirafiori complex is undergoing huge metamorphosis. FCA announced installation of 15 MW of photovoltaic panels, covering 150,000 square meters.

"The installation of Solar Power Production Units at Mirafiori, consisting of a total of 120,000 square meters of photovoltaic panels mounted on building roofs and a further 30,000 covering 1,750 parking places and capable of generating up to 15 MW of electricity. This will contribute to a more than 5 kt reduction in CO2 emissions and supply sustainable energy to charge the electric models manufactured on site. The roof top project will be implemented in partnership with Edison, while the car park project will be implemented in partnership with ENGIE. The photovoltaic panels installed by Edison will cover the historic Officine 64, 71 and 72 buildings, the Body Shop Assembly Center and the RG Center located near the Mirafiori test track. For the ENGIE project, photovoltaic panels will cover the V2G car park currently under construction at Mirafiori. The energy generated by these installations will provide FCA major benefits on the sustainability front."

Another project is installation of 850 charging points at the Turin manufacturing hub, including 750 in employee parking areas.

The related endeavour is world’s largest V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) hub with a fleet of 700 Fiat 500 BEV and capable of supplying 25 MW back to the grid.

"In collaboration with Terna, it has already presented a project for development of the world’s largest V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) hub, which will connect a fleet of 700 electric vehicles (Fiat 500 BEV) via a two-way recharging infrastructure capable of supplying 25 MW to the energy grid to balance demand during peak periods."

In October 2019, FCA announced also a €50 million battery assembly complex:

"Mirafiori Battery Hub: investment has already begun for construction of the first assembly plant which will produce the battery modules for all Maserati electric vehicles."

Besides the Fiat 500 BEV, the plant will start production of the Maserati Ghibli hybrid and is gearing up for the upcoming Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio BEVs (and ICEs).

FCA plan in Europe include: