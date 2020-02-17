EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

With Tesla, Elon Musk set out to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy. With solar, battery storage, and electric cars, Musk is looking (deeply) at practical clean energy solutions for the planet. He's even opened the company's patents to expedite EV adoption by others in the auto industry.

Above: In Oslo, Musk runs into a Tesla fan (Twitter: Above: In Oslo, Musk runs into a Tesla fan (Twitter: Helia Albuquerque

According to CNBC Make It, Musk admits that "The fundamental goodness of Tesla ... so like the 'why' of Tesla, the relevance, what's the point of Tesla, comes down to two things: acceleration of sustainable energy and autonomy."

"The acceleration of sustainable energy is absolutely fundamental, because this is the next potential risk for humanity," Musk said. "So obviously, that is, by far and away, the most important thing."

Furthermore, it's reported that "Between 2035 and 2045, autonomous vehicles could save 585,000 lives 'conservatively,' according to a 2017 report released by Intel." Musk concurs — noting that self-driving cars are poised to "save millions of lives."

Above: A look at Tesla's Model 3 (Image: Above: A look at Tesla's Model 3 (Image: Tesla

And it's not just the mission-critical aspect of improving driver safety either. Musk adds, "if you're on the road, you can spend time doing things that you enjoy instead of [sitting] in terrible traffic. So it's extremely important."

Other luminaries have lauded the Tesla CEO for his relentless pursuit of the company's mission — along with his remarkable ambition at SpaceX. After all, Musk was honored among 50 eminent scientists, researchers and engineers and named as a Fellow of the Royal Society in the UK. Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has gone so far as to say that Elon Musk will "transform civilization as we know it."

In addition to scientists and environmentalists, hard-charging business mavericks also seem to agree. Richard Branson. Mark Cuban. Larry Ellison. Ron Baron. Larry Page. Why? A revealing Bloomberg documentary, produced a few years back, helps provide insight into why so many admire the Iron Man.

Above: Bloomberg's 'Risk Takers' documentary examines the drive, ambition, and success of Elon Musk (Youtube: Bloomberg)

Perhaps Ashlee Vance, Elon Musk's biographer, sums it up best: "He’s the possessed genius on the grandest quest anyone has ever concocted. He’s less a CEO chasing riches than a general marshaling troops to secure victory. Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to ... well ... save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation."

===

Source: CNBC Make It, Bloomberg

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!