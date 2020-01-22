Despite having completely conflicting beliefs and political stances, President Trump gives plenty of praise to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for his "genius" and progress.

Some people are quick to say President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are alike in many ways. Still, others believe Trump should have the utmost contempt for a man who's now opened an automotive factory in China and has plans to open another in Germany.

Let's remember that early in Trump's presidency, Musk was on two of the president's special advisory committees. Musk chose to leave both groups once he learned that Trump was pulling the country out of relations surrounding the Paris Climate Accord. Moreover, the president has made it abundantly clear he doesn't believe in climate change and he doesn't support incentives that promote electric vehicle adoption.

Nonetheless, during a recent interview with CNBC in Davos, Switzerland, Trump talked about Musk and afforded plenty of surprising praise. The president mentioned Tesla's prior issues and how far the company has come in such a short time under Musk's leadership. He said:

"I was worried about him, because he's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius." "We have to protect Thomas Edison and we have to protect all of these people that came up with originally the light bulb and the wheel and all of these things." "You go back a year and they were talking about the end of the company. And now all of a sudden they're talking about these great things." "He does good at rockets, too, by the way. I never saw where the engines come down with no wings, no anything, and they're landing."

