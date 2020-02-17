Tesla Gigafactory 3 production and deliveries are ramping up again.
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai resumed its operation on February 10 and, according to the latest reports from China, it is already producing and shipping cars.
A new video posted by Jason Yang shows a small number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 on a parking lot, ready for delivery and trucks that take them through the gate.
We assume that the rate will gradually increase over the coming weeks and that there is ample demand that has to be fulfilled.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Feb 15)Model 3 shipped out of factory for delivery, Engineering employee isolation for two weeks
The assembly work of the gigafactory model 3 has been operating normally. New cars are constantly being loaded on transport trucks. Delivery of scheduled users should not be affected by the covid-19.
Construction workers in the second phase of the project must return to Shanghai for quarantine for two weeks to ensure that they are not infected and sick.
A small number of Tesla Model 3 ready for delivery:
Here is a video of MIC Model 3 transport to delivery centers:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).