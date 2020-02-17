The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai resumed its operation on February 10 and, according to the latest reports from China, it is already producing and shipping cars.

A new video posted by Jason Yang shows a small number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 on a parking lot, ready for delivery and trucks that take them through the gate.

We assume that the rate will gradually increase over the coming weeks and that there is ample demand that has to be fulfilled.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Feb 15)Model 3 shipped out of factory for delivery, Engineering employee isolation for two weeks The assembly work of the gigafactory model 3 has been operating normally. New cars are constantly being loaded on transport trucks. Delivery of scheduled users should not be affected by the covid-19. Construction workers in the second phase of the project must return to Shanghai for quarantine for two weeks to ensure that they are not infected and sick.





A small number of Tesla Model 3 ready for delivery:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Here is a video of MIC Model 3 transport to delivery centers:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: