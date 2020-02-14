Towing the EV that started it all with one of today's newest entrants. What a novel idea.
The fully electric Audi e-tron – piloted by EV advocate, advisor, and U.S. presenter of “Fully Charged LIVE,” Chelsea Sexton – towed a 4,000-pound trailer with the hidden gem inside. It took advantage of 150 kW fast-chargers throughout the trip to assure a speedy arrival, since such chargers can replenish 80% the e-tron's battery pack to 80% in just 30 minutes.
Editor's Update: We've crunched the numbers below since we have yet to hear back from Audi. Take a look at how towing may impact EVs like the e-tron, as well as our estimated trip time.
The team pulling the iconic GM EV1 relied on fast chargers from Electrify America and Francis Solar charging networks. Sexton shared:
“EVs have long been a community-driven technology, as evidenced by the initiative of the Oklahoma Electric Auto Association to bring this iconic vehicle to our event.
I’m grateful to the Audi teams and Tulsa Tech for their support and was excited to hop into the Audi e-tron for the journey.”
Audi provided the following chart entitled 'Audi e-tron trip by the numbers':
|
Trailer with payload total weight
|
4,000 lbs.
|
Trip distance
|
504 mi. one way
|
Average trip temperature
|
35° F
|
Trip conditions
|
Mostly rain
|
Average moving speed
|
60 mph
|
Average efficiency with trailer
|
1.3 mi/kWh
The e-tron features a 95 kWh battery pack, though only about 84 kWh is available for use. So, if you look at the above data (1.3 miles per kWh), the e-tron should have been able to travel about 108 miles on a single charge.
Based on the Audi's EPA-estimated range, it can travel 204 miles on a full charge. This gives us a good idea of how much towing may impact EVs. For practical purposes, we'll say the e-tron took about a 50-percent hit with the 4,000-pound load. However, let's not forget about the cold conditions, which also have an impact.
Based on the above rough estimates, the team may have had to stop and charge about four or more times over the course of the trip. Under the best circumstances, a Tulsa to Austin trip would take you about seven hours, at least based on Google Maps data. However, even if there were only four stops to charge, and those were each just 30 minutes, this towing trip could have taken some nine hours or more.
While just assumed at this point, since we have no official indication of how long the trip took in terms of hours, there could have actually been five or six charging stops, especially with only charging to 80 percent (it doesn't make any sense to charge to 100 percent aside from the initial charge, since the taper means that last 20 percent of charge is going to take long enough that it makes the total trip time much longer). That means about 86 miles per charge. With that assumed, we're estimating at least five, but likely six 30-minute charging stops. This may equate to about a 10-hour road trip.
With all of the above said, we don't have an official reply from Audi related to how long the trip actually took in terms of hours. We've reached out to Audi for that information. Once we have more details, we'll update this article.
Audi ONE and Audi of America director Cody Thacker concluded:
“We wanted to pay tribute to the EV that started it all, with the Audi e-tron towing it on our 500-mile journey from Tulsa to Austin. It’s easy to go electric today, and the e-tron’s capabilities show it’s more than capable of going the distance with a heavy trailer in tow, even in cold and windy weather conditions. We’re thankful to have partners like Audi Tulsa provide support and logistics and make this road trip possible.”
Scroll down and follow the press release link below to read Audi's full article.
