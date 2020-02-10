This Tesla Model X an Autopilot moves out of the way of a car that veers off course. Autopilot saves the Tesla from getting in a collision with no input needed from the driver. Autopilot sure does work well in situations like this, as we've seen it avoid crashes in many similar scenarios in the past.

Autopilot is far from perfect, but this is one example of the system working right and preventing a crash even when the driver had no idea what was about to happen.

As you can see in the video, the driver of the Toyota can't keep the car in the middle of the lane. As the car enters a curve, the Toyota starts moving closer and closer to the Tesla. Right before an impact would've occurred, Autopilot steps in the make the Model X veer out of harm's way. After the Toyota passes, the Model X then moves back over on its own so that it's safely centered in the lane.

Garb a look at the video to see just how close the two cars were to colliding at a high rate of speed.

Video description via Tesla Revolution on YouTube: