Hide press release Show press release

ChargePoint and NATSO Launch Collaborative to Significantly Expand EV Charging Along Nation’s Highways and in Rural Communities



The partnership will increase access to charging nationwide at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops by 2030



Alexandria, Va. and Campbell, Calif. – February 6, 2020 – ChargePoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and NATSO, which represents America's travel plazas and truckstops, today announced a landmark partnership to create a National Highway Charging Collaborative to extend EV charging to every corner of the nation. Over the next decade, the Collaborative will leverage $1 billion in capital to deploy charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops that serve highway travelers and rural communities.



This significant expansion will link America’s drivers to a vast and growing charging network in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, significantly increasing access to charging as EV adoption accelerates. The effort will not only enable long distance electric travel along major routes but will also provide vital access to charging in rural communities.



“ChargePoint is proud to partner with NATSO to significantly expand access to charging along America’s highways while also ensuring that the implementation of charging infrastructure in rural areas accelerates in the years to come,” said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO, ChargePoint. “We are embarking on a major shift in transportation, with electrification poised to fundamentally transform mobility. Collaborations like this are vital for the rapid expansion of charging around the country and will ensure that the United States remains at the forefront of the EV revolution.”



“NATSO for the last 20 years has successfully advocated for incentives to enable our members to profitably incorporate renewable fuels into their fuel supply. We look forward to building on these successes so that the travel center industry can continue to play a leading role in bringing alternative fuels to its customers. Our collaboration with ChargePoint will undoubtedly help us do that,” said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. “Range anxiety continues to rank as one of the biggest concerns among consumers who are considering purchasing an electric vehicle. NATSO has been working with the Federal Highway Administration since 2016 to expand the use of alternative fuels and infrastructure under its Alternative Fuels Corridor Program. The MOU announced today will help to establish public-private partnerships at off-highway fuel retailers across the nation, which will help to mitigate range anxiety and expand the Interstate network of charging facilities under the current program.”



By 2040, some analysts expect that 40 percent of new vehicle sales will be electric with at least 100 new EV models expected to hit American roadways within the next five years. This collaborative will not only increase access to charging for drivers, but will help improve mobility on America’s highways and connect existing Federal Highway Administration-designated FAST Act corridors.



The partnership was formalized as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed today by Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint, and Lisa Mullings, President and CEO of NATSO. As part of the MOU, the two organizations agreed that the National Highway Charging Collaborative will, by 2030:



· Deploy charging infrastructure at 4,000 travel centers and fuel stops, leveraging $1 billion in capital.



· Provide charging infrastructure at fueling locations across the United States with a focus on connecting rural communities.



· Expand availability of charging infrastructure and connect existing Federal Highway Administration-designated FAST Act corridors.



· Work together to achieve policy outcomes to support each of these objectives.



The organizations will identify public and private funding sources that may be available to support the expansion of EV charging at strategically determined locations, including Volkswagen Settlement Appendix D Funds and other dedicated resources available to NATSO members.



For more information about the National Highway Charging Collaborative, please visit nationalhighwaychargingcollaborative.com.





About ChargePoint



ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric since 2007, with the largest EV charging network and most complete set of charging solutions available today. From workplaces to fleet, residential to retail, ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. To date, ChargePoint’s network has grown to more than 108,100 places to charge with drivers plugging in approximately every two seconds while delivering more than 73 million charges. Thousands of businesses and organizations and hundreds of thousands of drivers and around the world count on ChargePoint. For more information, visit the ChargePoint press room or contact the North America press office at media@chargepoint.com.



About NATSO



NATSO has been representing travel plaza and truckstop owners and operators for nearly 60 years and pursues a clear mission: to advance the success of truckstop and travel plaza members by delivering solutions to members’ challenges and achieving the public policy goals of the truckstop and travel plaza industry. Headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., NATSO is the only national trade association representing the travel plaza and truckstop industry. NATSO advances the industry’s interests by influencing government action and public opinion on highway issues such as commercialization, tolling and truck parking and represents the industry on environmental and energy issues, primarily diesel fuel.