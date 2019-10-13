Hide press release Show press release

ChargePoint and SFMTA Partner to Enable the Future of Bus Electrification With Infrastructure Agreement

ChargePoint® to Deploy High Powered Charging Solutions to Support New Electric Buses by 2020; Part of SFMTA’s Effort to Transition to Electric by 2035



Campbell, Calif – October 2, 2019–Today, ChargePoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), which oversees all ground transportation in the city, announced an agreement that paves the way toward deployment of high-powered charging infrastructure to support the agency’s transition to electric buses. ChargePoint’s Express Plus charging architecture will be installed as part of the revitalization of the Woods Bus Yard and will fuel the first full battery electric buses to hit the streets of San Francisco beginning in 2020.

SFMTA’s effort to fully electrify its fleet by 2035 is one of the most progressive in the country and is at the leading edge of a nationwide shift to convert fleets to electric around the country. The electrification of buses is forecast to be one of the most aggressive in the coming years, with experts anticipating that electric buses will make up about half of all those in service in the United States by 2029 and nearly 70 percent of all buses in operation by 2040, well ahead of growth rates of passenger vehicles.(1)

Electrification of the Woods Bus Yard is expected to reach completion next fall and will support nine battery-electric buses that are expected to enter service during the same timeframe. The deployment of charging infrastructure is part of a broader upgrade to the SFMTA Woods Bus Yard which also includes other facility enhancements and training.

“SFMTA’s firm commitment to the electrification of their fleet is proof that the shift to electric mobility is upon us and there is no turning back,” said Michael Hughes, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, ChargePoint. “ChargePoint’s commitment to creating and implementing solutions that will enable the transport of all people and goods on electricity transcends passenger vehicles and extends to the fueling of a wide range of bus and truck fleets. The electrification of the Woods Bus Yard in San Francisco will stand as a benchmark around the country, creating a blueprint for the increasing number of transit agencies exploring the future of their fleets. ChargePoint is eager to support SFMTA’s efforts to build a foundation that will pave the way to the transformation of their entire 800-plus bus fleet by 2035.”

“This is an important and vital step toward our commitment to a greener fleet,” said Tom Maguire, Interim SFMTA Director of Transportation. “These charging stations are a crucial part of the transition to zero emission, battery powered buses and a shining example of why the SFMTA is a leader in the fight against climate change.”

ChargePoint will work closely with SFMTA to build out electric bus infrastructure for the Woods Bus Yard beginning later this year. Leveraging ChargePoint’s advanced high-powered charging architecture, the project will include nine ChargePoint Express Plus DC charging solutions with power provided by nine ChargePoint Power Blocks, enabling charging output of more than 150 kW per bus. In addition to hardware, ChargePoint will empower SFMTA teams with a suite of powerful software solutions to help improve efficiency and lower ongoing electricity costs. They include power and energy management tools, and a comprehensive dashboard that provides real-time status and other vital information, to ensure maximum uptime. ChargePoint will also act as the project management team overseeing the installation and commissioning of the site, assisting with training of SFMTA employees, and providing ongoing service and maintenance support

ChargePoint’s Express Plus ultra-fast, high-powered DC charging architecture will underpin the bus yard’s charging infrastructure. Designed to meet the charging needs of today and well into the future, the innovative platform includes modular building blocks that can be configured to meet the requirements of any site and grow incrementally as charging demands increase. The flexibility of the architecture enables the technology to be used in a wide range of applications, from corridor and metropolitan applications that support the ultra-fast charging of light duty vehicles to applications that support high-powered charging for truck and bus fleets. ChargePoint Express Plus shares power intelligently, helping fleets better manage energy usage and ensuring that every bus is charged and ready for service.

For more information about ChargePoint transit and fleet solutions, visit: https://www.chargepoint.com/solutions/transit-fleet/.