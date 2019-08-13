Right after crossing the milestone of 400 chargers installed (50 kW), the British charging network InstaVolt is switching to a higher gear and starts the installations of 125 kW chargers, supplied by ChargePoint.

Already the first ChargePoint Express 250 was installed at Basingstoke, Hampshire and more to follow (both new locations and retrofit for existing locations).

"The new ChargePoint Express 250 chargers will be rolled out across the UK over coming weeks and months. In some cases, they will be retrofitted at InstaVolt’s existing sites. Locations already confirmed for retrofitting with these new units are Starbucks at Corfe Mullen Route 303 Restaurant in Honiton, which was recently listed as one of the top 10 most picturesque places in the UK to charge an electric car."

The higher power and power-sharing feature between chargers, as well as an option of further power upgrades, should meet with a warm welcome from drivers of the latest BEV models like Tesla Model 3, Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron, and soon also Volkswagen ID.3, Mercedes-Benz EQC, which far exceed the 50 kW charging rate.

"This has the potential to halve charging time for drivers and can add 125 miles of range in just 15 minutes where the vehicle’s battery can accept such charging rates. The new charging technology is expected to be highly popular with drivers of larger battery EVs just starting to hit the marketing including the Mercedes Benz EQC, Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron which are capable of charging at up to 110kW, 100kW and 150kW respectively. ChargePoint Express 250 high powered chargers enable power to be shared dynamically between two units, meaning two cars can still charge simultaneously at any dual-station location. The stations, which can be upgraded to deliver even faster rates of charging as battery technology evolves, use high efficiency power conversion to reduce electricity costs and wasted energy. All deliver electricity from 100% renewable sources."

Adrian Keen, Chief Financial Officer at InstaVolt, said:

“This technology has the potential to halve charging time for some of our users, which is incredibly exciting. The electric vehicle space is moving at lightning pace and we’re constantly working to ensure we’re prepared for the EVs of the future.”

Christopher Burghardt, Managing Director, Europe at ChargePoint, Inc., stated that:

“ChargePoint is committed to creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity and we are delighted that InstaVolt is continuing to lead the way in making this a reality in the UK. ChargePoint’s ultra rapid charging solution not only meets the demands of all current EV drivers, but is prepped to surpass the needs of the next generation of EVs with ever increasing battery size and range.”

Here is how ChargePoint presents the Express 250:

First ChargePoint Express 250 in InstaVolt network: