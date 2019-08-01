InstaVolt is boasting that it has begun construction of its 400th fast charger, which makes it the UK’s largest owner-operated DC network. The 400th unit will be installed at KFC on the A460, Cannock.

The company already doubled the number of chargers from 200 in November and plans to reach 600 by Spring 2020. The chargers are 50 kW Tritium with CHAdeMO and CCS Combo 2 plugs.

InstaVolt has a pretty simple business model, offering charging for £0.35 per kWh (€0.38/$0.43), without connection fee, monthly membership fee or a time-element.

"InstaVolt was the first company in the UK to launch as a ‘fully open’ tap to pay network, meaning drivers don’t need a subscription, membership or RFID card to pay. Since its inception, all of InstaVolt’s chargers have worked by drivers simply tapping their contactless credit or debit card to pay – something the Government has recently said that all networks should offer by next Spring. Drivers can even use their smart watch or phone to pay if it’s set up for contactless payments."

Similarly, also the process of building a new station is simplified for site owners or partner-landlords as InstaVolt takes care of everything for free.

We install rapid DC electric vehicle chargers for free, and we’ll even pay our partner-landlords a rental income for allowing us to place our rapid chargers on their site, in addition to the following benefits: Increased footfall - Drivers actively seek out your site to use InstaVolts’ charging stations

Increased dwell time - Drivers spend money locally whilst their vehicle is charging.

Reputation - Having an EV charging unit on your premises shows customers you are committed to green initiatives and reducing pollution

InstaVolt’s Chief Financial Officer Adrian Keen said: