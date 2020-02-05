Hide press release Show press release

TRITIUM CONTINUES CHARGE INTO AMERICAS WITH NEW PRESIDENT



Electric vehicle charging leader appoints industry veteran Mike Calise to drive growth

Tritium set to capitalize on the tipping point pushing EVs into the mainstream.

Los Angeles, CA February 3, 2020 – Tritium, a world leader in electric vehicle (EV) DC fast charging solutions, has taken the next step in its growth phase with the appointment of electric vehicle sector veteran Mike Calise to the role of President of the Americas.

“As we continue our expansion in the Americas, we are thrilled to have Mike on board, someone

who’s a highly experienced leader that understands the EV charging business,” said David Finn, CEO, and co-founder, Tritium. “He will play a key role in driving continued growth within the Americas market at a time when our team is achieving great success with significant new deals and strategic partnerships.



“His proven leadership skills, combined with his background of progressive growth, will boost our

continued momentum, particularly in North America where we’ve recently re-affirmed roots with new US facility and have established a number of key strategic partnerships across the country.”

Prior to joining Tritium, Calise held chief executive officer and senior vice president roles at Blink

Charging Co. where he was responsible for Blink’s NASDAQ listing, as well as customer-facing and strategic partner activities. The industry veteran has also held leadership roles at Schneider Electric as Head of EV SolutionsNorth America and EVadvise, an independent advisory firm focused on mass scale EV infrastructure which he founded. While there he authored ‘Electrify Your Business’ sponsored by Silicon Valley Leadership Group, and was a contributing author of ‘Ready, Set, Charge, California!’.



“I’m thrilled to join Tritium, a global powerhouse in DC Fast charging solutions, at a time when it is set to leap forward,” said Calise. “I’ll be laser focused in working with our strategic partners to

enable them to meet increased EV industry demands and take the EV sector into a new era of DC

fast charging everywhere.



The EV sector is at a tipping point as the global market for EVs has grown at about 60 percent since 2014 with sales in the US increasing 46 percent each year. Calise believes Tritium’s high-powered solutions will become increasingly necessary for a market which needs the infrastructure in place to cater to this new era of e-mobility.



“We are officially out of the chicken-and-egg market phase and into the self-fulfilling spiral-up

market phase,” said Calise. “The demand for DC fast charging is staggering and Tritium’s poised for exceptional growth – I’m here to help drive that growth.”

APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS A MILESTONE TWO YEARS FOR TRITIUM IN THE AMERICAS

The past 24 months have seen the company re-affirm its plans for expansion across the region while establishing several key partnerships in the region.



In 2018, the company announced it was receiving a portion of $3.2 million in federal funding

awarded to Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) by the Department of Energy, to develop an

extreme fast-charging system that can connect directly to the distribution grid. EPRI allocated about $400,000 for Tritium to develop a custom version of its Veefil-PK high-powered charging head, along with providing input for system design and testing.

Also that year, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) business took a minority investment in Tritium. This has allowed Tritium to accelerate several strategic activities, including operational expansion in the US.

In 2019, the company opened the Tritium E-Mobility Innovation Centre in Los Angeles, and

announced the pending launch of its revolutionary RT175s DC High Power Charger (HPC). Designed specifically for the United States market, the RT175S will provide the most flexible and lowest-cost installation of a charger in its class in the US.

Also last year, the company announced a deal with SSA Marine to supply the Port of Long Beach in California with 33 modified RT175S HPCs – equipped with Stäubli’s Quick Charging Connector (QCC) – to enable the fast charging of the port’s entire fleet of electric-drive terminal tractors

automatically and simultaneously. The project represents the largest automated vehicle charging

program at any port in the US.



Tritium’s proactive investments in the US have been recognized by various government offices,

which has led to significant working relationships with those departments.



