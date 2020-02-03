It will be used for electric test vehicles (trucks and vans).

Daimler is gearing up to gradually electrify its vans and truck lineup, which requires investments and new infrastructure. One of the things that has to be done are charging stations for test vehicles.

Here is, for example, a new charging park for electric commercial vehicles at the Stuttgart-Untertürkheim headquarters, which can deliver about 1 MW of total power.

The station is equipped with two 300 kW chargers, envisioned for electric trucks like the upcoming Mercedes-Benz eActros. Another three chargers are 150 kW, for smaller vehicles like the new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter (already in production).

"Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Vans will jointly use the charging stations for its electric test vehicles. The new charging park will be a further step in the electrification strategy and connected corporate activities."

One of the features that in the coming years should be implemented also in the public charging infrastructure is an automatic vehicle recognition, which allows starting of charging immediately, once an eligible vehicle is connected (similar to Tesla's system at Superchargers).

"When the vehicle is connected to an appropriate station, the charging process is started via a chip by which the station recognises the respective vehicle automatically."

