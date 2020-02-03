If you didn't get the opportunity to attend the recent Fully Charged Live show in Texas, we've got you covered. EV advocate and friend Sean Mitchell recorded his 'Tesla Killer Cemetery' presentation to share with us. He continues to emphasize the importance of range and battery tech as keys in the success of electric vehicles. These are two areas where Tesla excels.

The whole 'Tesla Killer' concept may have died long ago. If you're not familiar with it, it was basically constant talk for years about how legacy automakers, and even some startups, were just about to bring compelling EVs to market, which would leave Tesla dead in the water and moving swiftly toward impending bankruptcy.

As time went on, the Tesla killer phenomenon started to fade away. First of all, it just got annoying. Second, the amazing competition never really arrived, and if it did, it didn't really succeed. Third, automakers began to make it clear that they weren't actually targeting Tesla at all. Fourth, when new electric vehicles finally did come to market, they didn't offer the range or features that Tesla had been offering for years.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Tesla Model 3 arrived and proved that Tesla could produce and sell a mass-market electric car that could overtake the sales of gas-powered competitors.

Fortunately for EV lovers and advocates, a healthy list of more compelling, long-range electric vehicles are coming in the very near future. Check out the video above to learn more about Sean Mitchell's take. Then, leave us your opinions in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: