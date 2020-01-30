Which European country favors EV the most? If you say it is Norway, you will not be entirely correct, according to a CompareTheMarkets.com survey. The website went after all the incentives currently offered for EV adoption and discovered France has a tie with the EV world leader: Both countries provide 7 of the 8 categories of policies to help electric cars be more popular. The problem is that the source of the study needs to update its data.

According to CompareTheMarkets.com, all information came from the European Alternative Fuels Observatory and is “is correct as of November 2018,” according to the full report. In January 2018, and at least one case, we know things have already changed.

See the Portuguese incentive for purchase. According to the report, it is of up to €2,250. We had already discussed this stimulus when we shared the experience of having an EV in Portugal. It was raised to €3,000 in 2019.

That would be terrific news if it were not for the fact that there is a limited budget for that. More precisely, of €2.65 million. Even accepting only full-electric vehicles, this government program is enough for just 883 EVs to be sold with incentives in the whole country in a year. In 2019, 7,225 EVs were sold in Portugal, according to the UVE.

That shows the survey may not only be outdated. It may also reflect policies that are fragile but still help a country appear well in this ranking. The question is: does that country deserve to be in that position, or should their governments present more consistent policies to earn that right?

We can talk about Portugal, a country with so many budget issues that electric mobility is not on the top of priorities. What about the other European countries? We invite our readers from them to tell us if those incentives are more perennial and reliable or just something to fool environmentally-conscious voters. Please share your insights at the comments below.