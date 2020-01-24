Tesla just released its new, third-generation Wall Connector. Trevor Page – Tesla Owners Online – unboxes the home charger and installs it.

Our own Tom Moloughney provided a detailed article about the unit just a few days ago. In summary, Moloughney calls the new home charger sleeker, weaker, and smarter. You can check out the review by clicking here.

Since then, several Tesla owners have published unboxing videos and reviews of the Tesla Wall Connector, which is available on Tesla's website for $500. We've included a few related videos below.

According to Tesla's website:

Description Charge at home, anytime. Tesla Wall Connector provides a full charge overnight for every homeowner. With customized power settings, the lightweight design allows for versatile indoor/outdoor use, including a range of electrical systems and mounting options. Monitor your charge with the Tesla app and receive notifications when complete. Wi-Fi connectivity enables over-the-air firmware updates and remote service if necessary. Tesla Wall Connector offers the best home charging experience for any Tesla owner. Features · Up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge · Compatible with Model S, Model X and Model 3 · Up to 11.5 kW / 48 amp output · Customizable power levels on a range of circuit breakers · Compatible with any home electrical system · Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n) · Approved for indoor and outdoor installation · Lightweight 18’ cable length · Tempered white glass faceplate

