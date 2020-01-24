EV buyers in the United Kingdom looking for a small all-electric city runabout can now order the refreshed Smart EQ which is available with two or four doors. The battery-powered Smart EQ fortwo (available as a coupe or cabrio) and forfour don’t have a lot of range, but since they are destined to be used exclusively in town and are not extremely expensive, they might still be appealing to some buyers.

With a claimed range of around 70 miles (regardless of which body style you opt for), you won’t be taking these petit EVs on long road trips. The battery pack is quite small by current standards, 17.6 kWh, but it at least it can be topped up quickly via the optional 22 kW on-board charger - it can charge the car from 10 percent to 80 percent in 40 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

But even charging a Smart EQ by plugging it into a regular socket takes a claimed three and a half hours. Smart argues that even though the car’s battery is small, it should still provide more than enough range for typical urban commutes.

Both Smart EQs are motivated by the same 82 horsepower electric motor which can push the fortwo to 100 km/h (62 mph) from naught in just under 12 seconds; it takes the larger forfour a second longer to achieve the benchmark sprint. Top speed is electronically limited at 130 km/h (81 mph) for both.

The revised fortwo and forfour come with a redesigned front bumper and grille, as well as slightly changed front and rear light clusters. Smart doesn’t mention any changes to the interior, although it does say all examples come with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking sensors, seven-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Mirrorlink.

The fortwo coupe starts from £20,350 and the larger forfour can be had from £20,785. If you want the fortwo cabrio, that is available only as a higher trim level (called Pulse Premium) and it starts from £23,920. All versions are eligible to receive the £3,500 PICG grant for low-emissions vehicles.