Spain enjoys a healthy growth in plug-in electric car sales. In 2019, some 17,852 new registrations were noted, which is 53% more than in 2018.

Thanks to that, the market share for the very first time exceeded 1% and stands at 1.4%. Hopefully, it will go beyond 2% this year.

The majority of sales in Spain (58%) are all-electric cars, which also grew quicker than plug-in hybrids, by 70% year-over-year.

Plug-in electric car sales in Spain – December 2019

Spain is another country where the top-selling model happened to be the Tesla Model 3 (1,688) with 9.5% share.

Interestingly, Model 3 didn't have a big advantage over the second-best Nissan LEAF (1,510), which seems to be relatively popular, despite the lack of battery liquid cooling.

One more surprise is third place for the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (1,384), slightly above the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (1,358).

