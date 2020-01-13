More and more cars leave the factory, while at the same time expansion continues.
Let's take a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, as of January 9, 2020, which turned to be a rainy day.
Tesla is busy with Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 production and deliveries to customers. Cars are temporarily waiting on a new parking lot and then taken to delivery centers on trailers. The pace must be quite decent as there is no high stock of cars waiting anymore.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Jan 09 2020)Winter rain cannot stop Tesla's progress
The new Model 3 of the parking lot is constantly being sent to various places, and some experience stores start to order more than 1,000 cars a day.
The huge parking lot is used to park the newly produced cars and some trailers.
The phase two expansion in the southern part seems to be completed, although work is still in progress in the surrounding areas:
Here is one of the few Supercharging sites at the factory, basically fully occupied by new Model 3:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).