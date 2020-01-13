Let's take a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, as of January 9, 2020, which turned to be a rainy day.

Tesla is busy with Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 production and deliveries to customers. Cars are temporarily waiting on a new parking lot and then taken to delivery centers on trailers. The pace must be quite decent as there is no high stock of cars waiting anymore.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Jan 09 2020)Winter rain cannot stop Tesla's progress The new Model 3 of the parking lot is constantly being sent to various places, and some experience stores start to order more than 1,000 cars a day.

The huge parking lot is used to park the newly produced cars and some trailers.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase two expansion in the southern part seems to be completed, although work is still in progress in the surrounding areas:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Here is one of the few Supercharging sites at the factory, basically fully occupied by new Model 3:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: