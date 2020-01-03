The fourth quarter of 2019 turned out to be better than anticipated for Tesla, which set new records for production and sales of electric cars, noticeably exceeding what one could assume as a minimum.

The total number of delivered cars increased by 23% year-over-year to around 112,000 (final numbers could vary by up to around 0.5%), which is a new all-time record.

The production also hit a new all-time record of 104,891 (up 21% year-over-year).

Production Deliveries Subject to lease accounting Model S/X 17,933 19,450 14 % Model 3 86,958 92,550 7 % Total 104,891 112,000 8 %

While Tesla is already well advanced in China, the great result in Q4 is almost entirely thanks to its main facility in California.

"We continue to focus on expanding production in both the US as well as our newly launched facility in Shanghai. Despite breaking ground at Gigafactory Shanghai less than 12 months ago, we have already produced just under 1,000 customer salable cars and have begun deliveries. We have also demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3,000 units per week, excluding local battery pack production which began in late December. Lastly, we want to thank our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who made another record-breaking year possible."

Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – through December 2019

Deliveries in the U.S. (preliminary estimate by IEVs at 56,525) accounted for about half of the overall volume.

Tesla already sold some 900,000 electric cars, including about 367,500 within the past 12 months. Almost 448,634, or 50% of all those sold, were the Model 3.

Deliveries by model:

Model 3: 92,550 (new record, up 46%) and about 300,815 YTD (up 106%)



and Model S/X: 19,450 (down 30%) and about 66,746 YTD (down 33%)

There is no change in the sales trend - Model 3 is going up reaching an amazing 300,000 sales in a single year, while the Model S/Model X duo continues to decrease.

Production numbers