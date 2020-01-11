The LOL chart is back so we can check out the top 10 models of all-time.

As of the end of 2019, the first plug-in electric car - Tesla Model 3 - reached cumulative sales of 300,000 in the U.S. (according to InsideEVs' estimations).

Moreover, in December, we noted a change in second place, as the Tesla Model S finally overtook the retiring Chevrolet Volt. Now, we have two Teslas in the first two places and the Model X is sixth.

Let's check the top 10 models, since December 2010, on our quarterly LOL chart.

  1. Tesla Model 3: 300,471
  2. Tesla Model S: 157,992
  3. Chevrolet Volt: 157,054
  4. Nissan LEAF: 141,907
  5. Toyota Prius Prime: more than 109,003 (by September 2019)
  6. Tesla Model X: 85,077
  7. Ford Fusion Energi: more than 66,679 (by September 2019)
  8. Chevrolet Bolt EV: 58,313
  9. Ford C-Max Energi: 42,231
  10. BMW i3: 41,988

* sales numbers are estimated

Hopefully, at some point in 2020/2021 we will see more action on the scene, starting with the Tesla Model Y and maybe also some other volume models from other manufacturers.

The only requirement will be to sell at least some 45,000-50,000 units by that time.