The LOL chart is back so we can check out the top 10 models of all-time.
As of the end of 2019, the first plug-in electric car - Tesla Model 3 - reached cumulative sales of 300,000 in the U.S. (according to InsideEVs' estimations).
Moreover, in December, we noted a change in second place, as the Tesla Model S finally overtook the retiring Chevrolet Volt. Now, we have two Teslas in the first two places and the Model X is sixth.
Let's check the top 10 models, since December 2010, on our quarterly LOL chart.
The Top 10 Plug-In Electric Cars In U.S. - 2019 Edition
- Tesla Model 3: 300,471
- Tesla Model S: 157,992
- Chevrolet Volt: 157,054
- Nissan LEAF: 141,907
- Toyota Prius Prime: more than 109,003 (by September 2019)
- Tesla Model X: 85,077
- Ford Fusion Energi: more than 66,679 (by September 2019)
- Chevrolet Bolt EV: 58,313
- Ford C-Max Energi: 42,231
- BMW i3: 41,988
* sales numbers are estimated
Hopefully, at some point in 2020/2021 we will see more action on the scene, starting with the Tesla Model Y and maybe also some other volume models from other manufacturers.
The only requirement will be to sell at least some 45,000-50,000 units by that time.