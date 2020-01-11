As of the end of 2019, the first plug-in electric car - Tesla Model 3 - reached cumulative sales of 300,000 in the U.S. (according to InsideEVs' estimations).

Moreover, in December, we noted a change in second place, as the Tesla Model S finally overtook the retiring Chevrolet Volt. Now, we have two Teslas in the first two places and the Model X is sixth.

Let's check the top 10 models, since December 2010, on our quarterly LOL chart.

The Top 10 Plug-In Electric Cars In U.S. - 2019 Edition

* sales numbers are estimated

Hopefully, at some point in 2020/2021 we will see more action on the scene, starting with the Tesla Model Y and maybe also some other volume models from other manufacturers.

The only requirement will be to sell at least some 45,000-50,000 units by that time.