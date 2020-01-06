It was not a good year for Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. The Japanese flagship, which once was a best-selling plug-in model, remains at a disappointing level, actually even declining further.

Sales decreased in December by 26% year-over-year to 1,227, which brings the full-year number to 12,365 (down 16% year-over-year).

In 2019, LEAF sales amounted to 2.42% of total Nissan's passenger car sales (excluding trucks).

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. – December 2019

Since its market debut nine years ago, in December 2010, Nissan sold 141,907 LEAFs in the U.S.

The year 2019 didn't turn out well despite Nissan introducing the LEAF e+ version (named LEAF PLUS in the U.S.) with a 62 kWh battery and longer range.

2019 Nissan LEAF PLUS

One might list many reasons behind the LEAF decline. For sure the market changed and competition tightened.

It might be charging issues - both with not too high charging power, as well as not much pushing for the CHAdeMO infrastructure. Others will raise the topic of a lack of a battery liquid cooling system.

Overall, Nissan lost momentum and a lot of its initial EV capital. It seems, that to rebound, Nissan will have to use the upcoming new platform, next decade.

