If you could choose one person to interview about the Tesla Cybertruck, who would it be? Elon Musk, perhaps? How about Sandy Munro? Simone Giertz or Rich Benoit?

If you follow InsideEVs and/or the EV revolution in general, you've probably heard of Rich Benoit, who's better known as Rich Rebuilds. He's been pumping out videos for years and now runs a Tesla repair shop. A vast majority of his content is related to Tesla, though some is just specific to eletrification. Essentially, Benoit takes wrecked and/or salvaged Tesla vehicles and rebuilds them.

One would assume that the Tesla Cybertruck would be a dream come true for someone like Benoit. Not long ago, he actually put out a hilarious video about the Tesla electric pickup truck, in which he pretends to be a Tesla Troll. If you're in need of a good laugh, click here to watch it.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut

149 Photos

At any rate, our good friend Alex Guberman (E for Electric) had a welcome opportunity to interview Benoit. They discuss the Cybertruck and potential mods, among other things. Will people try to go backwards and convert the Cybertruck into a gas-powered vehicle? While it's crazy to consider, if that's going to happen with any EV, the Cybertruck seems like the best candidate.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via E for Electric on YouTube: