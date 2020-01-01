Electric cars are gradually becoming popular, but most people, even EV enthusiasts and drivers, might not know much about the safety in an event of a short circuit or other electrical problems concerning the high-voltage system.

As always, an outstanding presentation was released by Professor John D. Kelly from the Weber State University (WSU), which in a controlled environment demonstrated several examples of malfunctions, including short circuits or loss of isolation in a Chevrolet Bolt EV.

In the case of a short circuit of just a single positive or negative terminal to the vehicle chassis, nothing much happens, as the vehicle remains operational, there is no danger yet, however, it triggers trouble codes in the vehicle computer. Short circuit of both terminals (directly or via the vehicle chassis) would, of course, blow some battery fuses and shut down the entire car immediately.

The different type of problem is a partial loss of isolation, which might happen, for example, because conductive liquids leak inside the battery or other parts of the high-voltage system.