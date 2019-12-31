Tesco is going electric in Ireland in partnership with ESB. The company announced the installation of charging points at 52 of its store carparks spanning 18 counties nationwide.

That's another noticeable project after the big one in the UK, where 2,400 points (mostly AC) to be installed at 600 Tesco stores.

In the case of Ireland, Tesco starts with 52 sites, each equipped with dual 22 kW three-phase AC points. All will be ready by the end of 2020.

"The new electric vehicle charging sites will allow Tesco customers to easily charge their EVs conveniently whilst shopping, positively contributing to a cleaner environment. Under this partnership ESB will supply, install and operate the charge points. The 18-county roll out will commence in early 2020 with completion expected by the Autumn."

According to the press release, there are already more than 15,000 electric vehicles in Ireland, and 4,755 of them were purchased so far this year (up 142%), which gives us a glimpse of the progress. 2020 might bring another doubling of sales.