The upcoming Volkswagen ID.3, accompanied by the e-Golf, visits one of over 100 Tesco stores in the UK that already received charging infrastructure, as part of a big project announced a year ago.

Volkswagen, in partnership with Tesco and Pod Point, is installing a total of 2,400 points (mostly AC) at 600 Tesco stores, that will be available to all EVs on the market.

"The rollout is well under way – with EV owners at 100 Tesco stores across the United Kingdom now able to top up their battery for free while shopping. To highlight the scheme, Volkswagen visited the Potters Bar store in Hertfordshire with its exciting all-electric ID.3 – the first time the model has been in the UK since its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September."

According to the press release, a survey revealed that customers spend some 50-minutes a week in supermarkets, which might translate to replenishing 22.5 miles (36 km) of range using a standard single phase 7 kW AC charging point - which is free to use (the DC chargers are paid).

Extrapolating the weekly charging to an entire year, customers who use electric cars and charge every time while at the supermarket, would be able to get, on average, 1,170 miles (1,883 km) for free. At least that's the average potential.

Having a free charging option at local stores sounds like a great idea, although it will be interesting to see whether those stalls will be really available or often occupied when EVs become popular.

Pod Point's data reveals that EV owners do not charge too much at Tesco, as in November more than 12,000 sessions were recorded with a total amount of fewer than 60,000 kWh of dispensed energy. That would be less than 5 kWh per single session on average. Assuming 7 kW output of AC charging points, and 3-7 kW or so on-board chargers in many EVs, it seems to confirm the average time of shopping.

Gallery: VW Teams With Tesco & Pod Point To Install 2,400 Charging Stalls In UK

16 Photos

The other findings of Volkswagen's survey of 2,000 UK motorists are:

- 41% of motorists are considering leasing or owning an EV as their next vehicle - rising to 61% among the 25-34 age groupå

- 6 in 10 are more likely to buy an EV if they can charge for free

- 68% believe companies in the UK should be doing more to encourage motorists to switch to EVs

- 43% would rely on public charging points vs charging at home

Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said:

“Volkswagen literally means the people’s car, and with the ID.3 we are making electric car ownership more accessible. “This fantastic partnership with Tesco and Pod Point makes choosing an electric car even more attractive, allowing people to charge for free, all while going about their daily business. “And the best bit is that this is not just for Volkswagens – the chargers are designed for any electric car owner to take advantage of. We are really pleased to help break down any remaining barriers to opting for an electric car.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK & ROI, added:

“We’re now well on our way to achieving our ambition of installing more than 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 Tesco stores. “Providing customers with charging points offers them a sustainable choice and giving them the opportunity to charge their car for free while they shop is another little help to make their lives easier.”

Erik Fairbairn, founder and CEO, Pod Point, said: