Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, officially announced on December 17, 2019 the completion of a coast-to-coast network of DC fast chargers in Canada, from Victoria, B.C. to Stewiacke, N.S.

Canada’s "Electric Highway" currently consists of more than 50 sites with dual-head (CHAdeMO and SAE J1772 DC/CCS Combo plugs) rated at up to 200 kW (with an option for 350 kW upgrade) according to the press release. A video review of one of the stations (see down below) shows that some plugs are signed 350 kW (CCS), others 50 or 100 kW (CHAdeMO).

"From Victoria, B.C. to Stewiacke, N.S., EV drivers can now charge up at locations along the Trans-Canada highway. With more than 50 sites located in small towns and big cities from the Rockies to the Maritimes, each site features DC fast chargers with both CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE connectors, which support a broad selection of vehicles. The chargers can provide up to a 200 kilowatt charge – enough to provide an 80 per cent charge to most EVs in less than 30 minutes. The units are also capable of 350 kilowatt charging with future upgrades.

The Petro-Canada EV network of chargers at fuel stations is not the only one recently launched, as Tesla launched its own coast-to-coast network in Canada (more on that in a separate story).

According to Petro-Canada, there are more than 100,000 plug-in electric cars in Canada and on average some 4,000 new EVs are added every month.

"The landscape of fuelling is changing – consumers are looking for choices for low carbon fuel alternatives. Suncor and Petro-Canada will continue to work with governments at all levels to support the transition to a low carbon economy and to provide Canadians with choices for fuel. The completion of Canada’s Electric Highway is supported in part through $4.6 million in funding from the Government of Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative."

Petro-Canada charging network - December 2019

Mark Little, president and chief executive officer, Suncor said:

“With more than 100,000 electric vehicles on the road in Canada and an average of 4,000 EVs added each month, we know that this is an important step in meeting the current and future driving needs of Canadians. We want to be part of the total solution to meet energy demand and reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation system. Canada’s Electric Highwayᵀᴹ is one of the ways we are able to support the total solution.”

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources said:

“Zero emission vehicles are critical to our clean energy future and to combatting climate change. Our government is supporting initiatives like Petro-Canada’s coast-to-coast network of EV fast chargers; putting more electric vehicles on our roads, reducing pollution and creating stronger and more sustainable communities,”.

Quick look at one of the stations:

Video Description via David Adams on YouTube: Petro Canada "Fast Charger" Review Petro Canada recently debuted their new "Electric Highway" charging infrastructure at select locations across Canada. I didn't realize how closely timed this all was with the opening of the newly created "Tesla Supercharger" network across the Trans-Canada highway. Too close if you ask me, as it appears that many of the Superchargers were only opened as of recently completing the journey across Northern Ontario. Is this a sign of an upcoming war for the charging infrastructure in Canada between Elon and Big Oil? Sure does look like it to me. A couple of addendums to the above video that I feel are fair points to add:

-Charging is free until January 1st, 2020 but you are restricted to only one hour of charging time

-You will be charged by the hour in the new year, although Petro Canada hasn't disclosed what the hourly rate will be

-I made an error saying "150Kw" near the end in regard to Chademo, meant "100" as the only two chargers were either 50Kw/100Kw (Sorry eh!) This video was inspired by the Tesla Supercharger Reviews done by Zac and Jesse on the "Now You Know" YouTube Channel. If you like what they do, please consider supporting them!