We wish everyone publishing a video on YouTube took the time to provide all possible information about it. A comprehensive description, even if short, can spare a lot of questioning. Have a look at the video above. It shows a car breaking a red light and hitting three other vehicles. According to the title, it was a Tesla Model S. But was it really?

Gallery: What May Have Caused This Triple Accident Supposedly With A Model S?

If it is – and it seems to be a TeslaCam video, for what we normally see – what the heck made the EV cause such a stupid triple accident? The driver seems not to realize the red light and keeps on going as if it was a green one. What leads us to another question: was the Model S on Autopilot? It also seems to be the case.

Check that the car does not brake when it “perceives” the other vehicles crossing the road. It tries to avoid them by going to the left, where there are even more cars. Any driver, even a lousy one, would have braked the car.

After hitting the white Honda Accord, the Model S keeps going until it hits a white Nissan Sentra and finally a truck, both in the opposite way the EV was heading. By the way, we have no idea where in the US it happened nor when. If you happen to recognize the location, let us know in the comments.

This is all the information we have and you’ll agree that this is very little. We have searched for news on a car accident involving a Model S, a Honda Accord and a Nissan Sentra, but nothing relevant showed up.

We are glad that nobody was seriously hurt, for what we can see, but the video still leaves us with most of the questions. Was this really a Tesla Model S? If it was, was it on Autopilot or did the driver pass out? When did this happen and where? Any info you may have on this spectacular and stupid crash is more than welcome.