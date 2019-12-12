Caught on TeslaCam video.

A pickup truck tries to force a Tesla Model 3 off of the road and then the truck driver chases the Model 3 for what appears to be miles and miles.

At about 50 seconds into the above video, a truck quickly approaches from behind the Model 3. When the truck gets near, you can see the driver throw hands into the air (possibly even flipping the finger).

According to the Model 3 driver, there was no reason at all for the truck driver to be upset with the Model 3 and the truck driver was not provoked into these actions.

The driver of the truck then pursues the Model 3 for what appears to be many miles. It's obvious the truck is in pursuit of the Model 3. Typically, it's advised to lead such a pursuer straight to a police station. However, in this instance, the driver of the Model 3 used the power of the electric car to outrun the truck and escape from whatever the pickup driver had in mind.

Video description via Sierra Tesla On YouTube: