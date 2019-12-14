General Motors and SAIC's Chinese joint venture Baojun is known for its hilarious electric cars, which by the way sell in pretty high volume (the Baojun's BEV series is already the 3rd most popular this year with nearly 42,000 sold by the end of October).

The latest model, unveiled this week, did not get a name yet, but looks pleasantly weird. It's another affordable two-seater for use in big cities, which are not lacking in China.

"On December 8, Baojun showed the first images of its newest new energy vehicle (NEV). The new model, whose name will be revealed later, inherits Baojun’s new interstellar geometry design language."

We expect that the new model will be all-electric with a range of no less than 250 km (155 miles) NEDC, but all we know today is a few words about the design:

"Its avant-garde split body design and two-tone exterior have a futuristic look that will appeal to younger consumers. The hui (回) character shape of the front bumper echoes the pattern of radar waves, making the vehicle highly recognizable while hinting at the intelligent technology inside. The bottom of the doors are made from scratch-proof material. Their flat styling expresses a full sense of technology. The hidden door handles and cruciform wheel design add to the model’s attractiveness while reducing wind resistance – a major advantage for any NEV. Baojun’s continued introduction of NEVs (which also include the E100 and E200 electric vehicles) complements the growth of its advanced intelligent family of vehicles featuring conventional powertrains. It is creating more transportation solutions for China’s consumers."

Baojun New NEV model