According to unofficial reports from Germany (Bild newspaper), the Tesla Gigafactory 4 plant will be able to produce up to 500,000 electric cars annually.

The ultimate production rate would then be similar to what's planned for the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in China, which makes us wonder whether the first phase also will be similarly envisioned for 150,000 cars annually?

The total investment in the European factory will be roughly €4 billion, according to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The level of 500,000 is higher than the 330,000 targeted by Volkswagen in Zwickau (six MEB-based models), which means it would be the biggest European EV car plant.

Construction will start in 2020 and the first Tesla Model Y will be produced from 2021 on.

Recently, Tesla's Dutch subsidiary, Tesla International B.V., established the Tesla Manufacturing Brandenburg SE company to manage the GF4 project.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 at brief:

to be located in the Berlin-area (in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, Germany), (near the new airport)

to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y

will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains

expected volume of 500,000 (unofficial target)

expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)

expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)

