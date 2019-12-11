When Mark Kane showed us this video, I immediately told him he should write up a post on it. But Mark told me to do that instead. Not only because it would be “hard to beat your (mine) passion for it,” but also because he is a very generous guy. As are the artists from the DIY Designer YouTube channel. They not only explain how to do this Tesla Cybertruck in the video above. They also allow you to download the blueprints for it.

Gallery: Rush For The Chance To Build Your Papercraft Tesla Cybertruck For Free!

The link for the download is on the video description, but it should not be there for long. They say it is “temporarily for free,” so you should rush if you like handicraft and the Tesla Cybertruck.

As usual, we wanted to dig a little deeper into who are the guys behind this creation. The DIY Designer channel belongs to a Dutch company called Assembli DIY Decoration. According to the website, it is the result of the “creative work going on between printing company Lankhorst and designer Joop Bource.”

We suspect Bource is the man behind the hands we see in the video, but it could also be someone in his team. We have tried to contact them and will tell who the author is as soon as we find that out.

Whoever is the skilled artist that created this Cybertruck, we think Tesla should get in touch with these guys. The “project,” as the company calls all its creations, is so detailed and so beautiful it looks like official merchandise. Can you believe these wheels?

Considering that the Cybertruck has a paper dashboard, it would be a beautiful gift for the people that reserved the electric pickup truck. Or they could come for an extra, who knows? It would be a perfect way to make the wait a little more entertaining.

You may also just download the blueprints and do it yourself. In case you are not willing to do that, you may order your kit from Assembli. They have selling points in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Miami, in the US, many around Europe, in Israel and Singapore.

The only thing you will not find is a ready kit. As a project, not a product, the idea is to engage you in the making of the whole thing. What you can probably buy are the materials, perhaps already pre-cut for you not to mess it up in the process. That is something we will discover when Assembli gets back to us. In the meantime, watch the video and download the files for your homemade Tesla Cybertruck. But hurry: they will not be there for long.