Whether or not you're a Tesla fan or follow the DragTimes YouTube channel, it would be a stretch to say that Brooks Weisblat doesn't have a whole lot of Tesla experience and data to rely on. He's not only a Tesla owner but has also spent much time racing the Silicon Valley automaker's all-electric lineup.

With that said, it's important to note that Weisblat is the owner of a new Tesla Model 3 Performance. He owns other Teslas and has in the past, plus he clearly has access to his fair share of multiple varieties of Tesla vehicles (makes, models, trim levels, etc.)

In DragTimes' most recent video share, Weisblat wonders if a high-mile Tesla Model S P100D (100,000 miles) can still hold its own against an almost brand-new Tesla Model 3 Performance (4,000 miles).

Take a look at the video above and the results. Then, leave us a message in the comment section below.

Video Description via DragTimes on YouTube: