The third phase expansion is on the horizon at the Gigafactory 3 facility.
As usual, we start the week with a quick update from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai. The latest video from Jason Yang is from December 5th.
The first thing that we notice is hundreds of produced Model 3, sitting on the parking lot - mostly black, with a small dose of white ones.
While the second phase expansion on the southern part is now at a very advanced stage, Tesla already started the land leveling works for the third phase expansion.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Dec 05 29 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
It seems that the shanghai Gigafactory 3 has continued to be produced, although the volume is not very large, it is obviously a lot more than the vehicles in the parking lot last week.
The land leveling works for the third phase of the project have begun, and it is not unexpected that the project will end before the Chinese New Year(January 25, 2020). It is likely that the end of the second phase will be the beginning of the third phase.
New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:
The phase two expansion in the southern part:
The phase three expansion - the land leveling works:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future