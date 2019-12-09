As usual, we start the week with a quick update from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai. The latest video from Jason Yang is from December 5th.

The first thing that we notice is hundreds of produced Model 3, sitting on the parking lot - mostly black, with a small dose of white ones.

While the second phase expansion on the southern part is now at a very advanced stage, Tesla already started the land leveling works for the third phase expansion.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Dec 05 29 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K It seems that the shanghai Gigafactory 3 has continued to be produced, although the volume is not very large, it is obviously a lot more than the vehicles in the parking lot last week. The land leveling works for the third phase of the project have begun, and it is not unexpected that the project will end before the Chinese New Year(January 25, 2020). It is likely that the end of the second phase will be the beginning of the third phase.

New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase two expansion in the southern part:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase three expansion - the land leveling works:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

