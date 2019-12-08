EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

There's been plenty of publicity surrounding the Mach-E, Ford's new electric car under the company's highly acclaimed Mustang line. Many are wondering how it will fare against the Tesla Model Y (and Model 3) — especially on real-world city streets.

Interestingly, a small clue may have just surfaced. Recently, the owner of a Ford Mustang GT was confident enough to challenge a Tesla Model 3 owner in a straight-line run. However, the end result of this particular street race didn't turn out so well for the Mustang owner.

It turns out the Mustang GT braved two attempts versus the Model 3 and lost both times. In addition, the Model 3 involved in this street race was actually the Standard Range Plus (SR+) base variant. On paper, see specs comparison below, the Ford Mustang GT Coupe appears more powerful and has a better 0-60 mph time — nevertheless, the base Tesla won on both tries.

In terms of price, both cars are comparable. However, the Tesla Model 3 is a 4-door compact sedan and the Mustang GT is a 2-door coupe. The other major difference? Well... check out the co2 emissions spewing out of the Ford's tailpipe. The Mustang GT emits an estimated 9.8 tons of co2 / year per car, yikes!

To be fair, you can't extrapolate the Mustang GT's performance in this street race with what's coming via the new Mach-E. You can bet it'll boast plenty of torque too. And the Mach-E, being all-electric, has no tailpipe at all. To that end, Ford's move into the EV space is better for the planet. And it probably won't hurt in street races either.

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on X Auto.

Chart Source - Tesla Inc. / Ford Motor Company via X Auto

Video Source - Source: T3SLA Life of Deeenchik via Iqtidar Ali

